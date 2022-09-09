 Skip to main content
Police: Tupelo man jailed after attack on grandmother

  • Updated
Keith Eugene Williams

Keith Eugene Williams, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police said a Tupelo man attacked his 88-year-old grandmother.

According to a news release from the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded Thursday night, Sep. 8 to Millsap Street for a reported disturbance.

Police said officers arrived at the location and heard someone fighting.

After making an emergency entry, police officers detained Keith Williams, 53, and called medics to help the victim.

He was booked into jail on outstanding misdemeanor warrants and domestic assault.

Police charged Williams on Friday with abuse of a vulnerable adult. He was denied a bond.

