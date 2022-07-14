Police share latest news in disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Crime Laboratory will investigate the car of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee, according to police on Thursday, July 14.

According to the Oxford and Ole Miss police departments, officers have used a dozen search warrants and interviewed numerous individuals.

Authorities have used K9s to aid in their search.

Lee was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartments on the morning of July 8.

Authorities believe Lee may have visited someone at the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex.

Lee’s car was removed from the Molly Barr complex that afternoon. The car was later found to be at a local towing company.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400, the Ole Miss Police Department at 662-915-7234 or Crime Stoppers at 662- 234-8477.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to Lee’s discovery.