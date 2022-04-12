 Skip to main content
Police report filed against Booneville Mayor for alleged assault

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The mayor of Booneville is now accused of hitting a boy at a local city park.

The boy's family filed a simple assault report on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, accusing Booneville Mayor Chris Lindley of shoving and hitting him at West Side Park in Booneville on Monday night.

According to the report, the boy rode his dirt bike to football practice at the park the night of April 11, 2022. He then let a friend ride the bike up and down the fence line.

The report says that Mayor Lindley approached the boys video-recording them on his phone after the bike was parked.

The boy allegedly tried leaving after saying the bike was his and that he would move it.

The report goes on to say that Mayor Lindley shoved him over, tried riding the bike away but fell off, and then hit the boy in the back of the head three times.

The report concludes by saying that Lindley told the boys the cops were coming and then walked away.

The deputy that arrived on scene said that Mayor Lindley did, in fact, call the police about the dirt bike, but tired cancelling the call before they arrived.

WTVA wants to be clear that Mayor Lindley has not been charged at this time. 

We did reach out to Mayor Lindley about what happened but he did not return any calls.

To view the full copy of the simple assault report, click or tap the first page below:

Download PDF Simple Assault Report - Booneville Mayor LIndley
This simple assault report was filed on April 12, 2022, accusing Booneville Mayor Chris LIndley of hitting a boy on the back of the head three times the night before.

