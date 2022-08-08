Police identify men arrested after bar shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men opened fire toward each other following a bar fight in Tupelo.
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the fight happened Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7 at Mike’s Bar and Grill.
He said the fight spilled out into the parking lot where both men pulled out guns and fired at each other.
The police chief said bullets struck the men’s vehicles.
Both men were arrested. Police later identified the two men as Ferris Price and Thomas Spann.
Price is charged with shooting into a motor vehicle. Spann is charged with drive-by shooting.