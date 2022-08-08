 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police identify men arrested after bar shooting in Tupelo

  • Updated
  • 0
Police: Suspect arrested following exposure incident in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men opened fire toward each other following a bar fight in Tupelo.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the fight happened Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7 at Mike’s Bar and Grill.

He said the fight spilled out into the parking lot where both men pulled out guns and fired at each other.

The police chief said bullets struck the men’s vehicles.

Both men were arrested. Police later identified the two men as Ferris Price and Thomas Spann.

Ferris Price

Ferris Price, Source: Tupelo Police Department.
Thomas Spann

Thomas Spann, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

Price is charged with shooting into a motor vehicle. Spann is charged with drive-by shooting.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you