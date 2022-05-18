Police departments struggle to recruit and retain officers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police departments across the nation are concerned about current and future staffing levels.
Like many other things, police departments are facing officer shortages.
Law enforcement officers across the state are working tirelessly to keep everyone safe.
While working hard, they are also recruiting new officers.
The Tupelo Police Department is looking to fill six positions. The Corinth Police Department is looking to fill 10 positions.
Corinth Police Chief Ralph Dance said, "We are struggling. I'm afraid that as times goes on, this is going to get worse."