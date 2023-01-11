 Skip to main content
Police chief reflects on first year in Tupelo

  • Updated
  • 0
John Quaka

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka. Photo Date: Jan. 11, 2023.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - John Quaka said his first year as Tupelo’s chief of police was challenging but rewarding.

He plans to continue building relationships in the community and hopes to establish a real-time intelligence center.

The center would give police immediate access to surveillance footage and data from license plate readers positioned throughout the city.

He said officers would be able to take that data and act upon it immediately.

While these plans aren't moving forward yet, using new technologies to fight crime is a major goal for the Tupelo Police Department in 2023.

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

