Police Chief Quaka reinitiating safety checkpoints in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka has been busy since he was sworn in January 3rd.
Violent crime is a concern, especially crimes involving guns and crime prevention is Chief Quaka's top priority.
"Our goal at the Tupelo Police Department is to eliminate what happened last July when three young adults were gunned down with gun violence so we want to reinitiate safety check points."
The chief is also restructuring leadership at police headquarters. He's also appointed new majors and captains.
"It's actually better than I thought because I have such a strong leadership team, so it's easy for me to kind of start this new process."
The chief is also focused on bringing professionalism, integrity and community policing back to the department.
"..just to continue to work on our overall goal which is to be the most professional law enforcement agency in the state of Mississippi and I know that's a big goal, but it's something I really want to strive toward."
Chief Quaka is structured, organized and disciplined.
He was an FBI agent for 26 years before he was appoint chief.
Quaka said he'll roll out those safety checkpoints in communities across the city soon.