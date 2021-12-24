Police chief gives tips for busy holiday traffic

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Traffic has been hectic for the past few days with people trying to get last-minute Christmas shopping done.
The traffic should start to thin out this evening as many stores are closing early for Christmas Eve, but they'll soon be busy again for after Christmas sales.
Drivers Molly and Steve Chunn said the streets have been crazy for Christmas this year.
"I think the busiest time of year is right before Christmas in Tupelo," said Molly. "It has been very busy. It's taken me ten minutes just to get a couple miles."
Steve said the best thing you can do is get out early to miss the traffic.
"Well it's not as bad early in the morning. So if you get out early, that helps."
Interim Police Chief Jackie Clayton advises people to leave on time and don't be distracted by your phone or the radio. He said they are expecting to see more accidents during this time.
"We have a lot of traffic," said Chief Clayton. "I know there will be some delays. Be patient and try to help your fellow driver out on the road if possible."
Clayton said they will have a full staff of officers on the roads during Christmas and over into the new year.