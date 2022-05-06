Police chief addresses gun violence in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement officers are doing everything they can to stop gun violence in Tupelo.
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said this is a concern.
"A lot of our gun problems come from the age group 16 to 22," he said. "We need parents more involved, pastors, mentors, peers and teachers to just pour into these people's lives and hopefully prevent them from wanting to do these acts with guns."
The police department is partnering with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oxford to combat such crimes.
"They're going to prosecute them [criminals] on a federal system and these criminals will get some real hard time."
The police chief said safety checkpoints are a helpful tool. He said there will be more safety checkpoints after schools let out for the summer.
"The one thing everybody in the city can agree on is safety," Quaka said.