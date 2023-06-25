 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
385 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

CALHOUN               CHICKASAW             ITAWAMBA
LEE                   MONROE                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              TISHOMINGO            UNION

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

DECATUR               HARDIN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE,
CALHOUN CITY, DECATURVILLE, FULTON, HOUSTON, IUKA, NEW ALBANY,
OKOLONA, PARSONS, PONTOTOC, SAVANNAH, AND TUPELO.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Police chase across two Alabama counties ends in crash, one in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
Millport police chase ends with suspect crashing and landing in creek

Vehicle upside down in a creek just outside of Millport. SOURCE: Millport PD

MILLPORT, Ala. (WTVA) - A police chase that began in Millport came to a crashing halt on Highway 96, just outside the town.

Millport Police Chief Charles White says a Millport officer tried to stop the unidentified suspect on June 24.

The driver kept going into Pickens County and came back to Lamar County, allegedly throwing drugs out the window that were later found.

A pit maneuver ended the chase.

The suspect was taken to a Columbus hospital and later released.

He is now in the Lamar County jail.

Several agencies, including the Reform Police Department, assisted in the arrest.

The suspect had warrants for his arrest and will face several more charges.

Tags

Recommended for you