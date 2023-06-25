Police chase across two Alabama counties ends in crash, one in custody

MILLPORT, Ala. (WTVA) - A police chase that began in Millport came to a crashing halt on Highway 96, just outside the town.
Millport Police Chief Charles White says a Millport officer tried to stop the unidentified suspect on June 24.
The driver kept going into Pickens County and came back to Lamar County, allegedly throwing drugs out the window that were later found.
A pit maneuver ended the chase.
The suspect was taken to a Columbus hospital and later released.
He is now in the Lamar County jail.
Several agencies, including the Reform Police Department, assisted in the arrest.
The suspect had warrants for his arrest and will face several more charges.