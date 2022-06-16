 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in church shooting near Birmingham; suspect detained

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) - Police say a lone suspect fired on a small group meeting at a church near one of Alabama’s major cities, fatally wounding two people and injuring a third victim.

Police say the suspect is in custody after the shooting attack Thursday evening at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills.

Police Capt. Shane Ware said at a briefing that he confirmed a suspect was being held but declined to identify that person.

He said the armed person entered the church meeting and began shooting Thursday evening.

