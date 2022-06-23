 Skip to main content
Pockets of Mississippi considered to be in moderate drought

  • Updated
  • 0
Mississippi drought meter on June 23, 2022.

Source: U.S. Drought Monitor

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Sections of northeast Mississippi are considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday, June 23.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, this affects the following counties: Chickasaw, Calhoun, Clay, Webster, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Prentiss, Montgomery, Choctaw, Attala, Carroll and Amite.

More than half of the state is considered to be abnormally dry.

Only a sliver of Alabama is considered to be in a moderate drought: Lauderdale County — which borders Tishomingo County, Mississippi.

Alabama drought meter - June 23, 2022

Source: U.S. Drought Monitor

With the Fourth of July holiday fast approaching, this data could possibly lead to burn bans, affecting fireworks usage.

