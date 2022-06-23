Pockets of Mississippi considered to be in moderate drought

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Sections of northeast Mississippi are considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday, June 23.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, this affects the following counties: Chickasaw, Calhoun, Clay, Webster, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Prentiss, Montgomery, Choctaw, Attala, Carroll and Amite.
More than half of the state is considered to be abnormally dry.
Only a sliver of Alabama is considered to be in a moderate drought: Lauderdale County — which borders Tishomingo County, Mississippi.
With the Fourth of July holiday fast approaching, this data could possibly lead to burn bans, affecting fireworks usage.