PLANE THEFT: Judge denies bond for man who threatened to crash stolen plane into Tupelo Walmart

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A judge denied bond for the man accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Tupelo Walmart.
Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, of Shannon, appeared in Tupelo Municipal Court Sunday charged with grand larceny and making a terroristic threat.
Police say he stole the plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport Saturday, made the threat by calling 911 and flew for hours before landing in a soybean field in rural Tippah County.
Public Defender Dennis Farris, Jr. argued Patterson should have qualified for bond due to a lack of prior felonies and no observable criminal history.
He also contended the terroristic threat charge would not necessarily stick.
County Prosecutor Richard Babb said the point of whether that charge was credible would be argued later at a preliminary hearing.
Babb and Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka asked Judge Jay Weir to consider the level of danger presented during Patterson's Saturday flight.
"He is a threat to the community," Quaka said. "He showed that yesterday, and I'm very thankful the judge saw that his bond needed to be denied."
The chief even went so far as to call the plane a "flying bomb," noting just how destructive it would have been had it crashed anywhere else.
"The first thing I wanted to know when I arrived on scene is, 'What is this aircraft capable of doing, how long can it fly in the air and how much fuel can it hold?'" Quaka said. "And when I was told 2,500 pounds, that shocked me. And now we had a real dangerous weapon on our hands."
Judge Weir bound Patterson over to a Lee County Grand Jury to close out the bond hearing, but Farris said this is just the beginning of Patterson's case.
"This is not anything about guilt or innocence at this point...and the threshold of probable cause to bind someone over to a grand jury is pretty low," Farris said. "It does not take much for a judge to be able to say, 'All right, there's enough here to go ahead and move forward.'"
Farris also said there is still a chance that some charges against Patterson could be dropped if the judge finds no probable cause and if the statutory standard is not met.
A preliminary hearing date is likely to be set in the next few weeks.
At that hearing, Patterson will be represented by defense attorney Tony Farese.