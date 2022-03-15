Pizza restaurant in Baldwyn says gas prices impacting business

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) - Hometown Pizza has raised their delivery prices up $2 with the recent increase in gas prices.
Shift Leader Joseph Taylor said because of this, they are not able to pay workers for those deliveries and rising gas prices in not the only issue they are facing.
"Also it's shooting up food prices, order prices and everything. With all the food and stuff going up, people are wanting to eat at home now and it's affecting business as well."
When workers make deliveries, they usually receive half of the delivery charge for using their personal vehicles.
Sales have also dropped over the past few weeks for the business.
Taylor said when they have deliveries, not a lot of food is going out the door for orders.
"I feel like everyone is struggling right now and it's definitely going to be a hard time to get through it and we'll come out on top," said Taylor.
He said they don't have as much traffic in the store also, but they are hoping business picks back up.