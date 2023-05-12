 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pills, drugs found in Booneville man's home

  • Updated
  • 0
Ricky Lee Carpenter

Ricky Lee Carpenter, 63, arrested in Booneville for drugs and pills

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Prentiss County deputies and agents with North Mississippi Narcotics found pills, drugs and a gun at a Booneville man's home.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant for the home of Ricky Lee Carpenter, 63, of Boonville on Friday, May 12, 2021.

They found 20 grams of methamphetamine, 90 Xanax tablets, 14 Subutex tablets, along with other drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Prentiss County drugs, gun, pills

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar says Carpenter was found with 20 grams of Methamphetamine, 90 Xanax tablets, 14 Subutex tablets, along with other drug paraphernalia and a firearm. 

Carpenter is charged with three counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to sell enhanced, while in possession of firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His bond has not been set at this time. 

The case will be presented to a future Grand Jury.

Tags

Recommended for you