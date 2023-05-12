Pills, drugs found in Booneville man's home

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Prentiss County deputies and agents with North Mississippi Narcotics found pills, drugs and a gun at a Booneville man's home.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant for the home of Ricky Lee Carpenter, 63, of Boonville on Friday, May 12, 2021.
They found 20 grams of methamphetamine, 90 Xanax tablets, 14 Subutex tablets, along with other drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
Carpenter is charged with three counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to sell enhanced, while in possession of firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
His bond has not been set at this time.
The case will be presented to a future Grand Jury.