Pieces of barrier stolen from Lee County roadside

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Road Department discovered parts missing from a headwall early Wednesday on County Road 101.
Road Manager Tim Allred said someone stole about 18 boards that hold up the wall; and he knows they plan to come back for more because some boards are loose.
"I just don't know when, but today, we are going to do some welding and put some caps on there to keep that from happening."
It's going to cost about $1,700 to replace those boards. If enough boards are removed from the wall, the hill could fall and cover the entire part of the road.
The road department has filed a report with the Lee County Sheriff's Department and asks for the public's help if they have any information.