Pickens County, Ala., correctional officer charged with 16 counts of custodial sexual abuse

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WTVA) — Law enforcement arrested a correctional officer in Pickens County, Alabama, and charged her with 16 counts of custodial sexual abuse.
Marquita Booker, 28, of Pickensville, is now out of a job after being employed by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office four months ago.
District Attorney Andy Hamlin says an investigation this week turned up evidence of sexual activity between Booker and an inmate in the Pickens County Jail.
Law enforcement arrested her Friday and took her to the Lamar County Jail to wait for a judge to set her bond.