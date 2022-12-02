HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - Dante Dowdell rushed for nearly 200 yards and 4 touchdowns leading Picayune to its second straight win over West Point in the 5A state championship.
Picayune rides big 2nd half to 2nd straight 5A win over West Point
Matt St. Jean
Sports Anchor/Reporter
Matt is from the Boston, Massachusetts, area. He joined WTVA in December 2019.
