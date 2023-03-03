 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Wind damage found across northeast Mississippi

  • Updated
High winds damaged the roof of the band hall on the Fulton campus of Itawamba Community College.

Open this link to view active power outages.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - High winds left behind damage to several structures in northeast Mississippi.

Oktibbeha County EMA reported one non-life-threatening injury after a tree fell on a home.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported one death in Yazoo County.

Wind damaged the roof of the band hall on the Fulton campus of Itawamba Community College. ICC provided several images of the damage.

Storm damage to band hall at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, MS

Storm damage to band hall at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi. Credit: ICC.
Storm damage to band hall at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi. Credit: ICC.

Storm damage to band hall at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi. Credit: ICC.
Storm damage to football stadium entrance at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi. Credit: ICC.

Storm damage to football stadium entrance at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi. Credit: ICC.

Winds knocked over an 18-wheeler on Interstate 22 near the U.S. Highway 45 junction in north Tupelo.

Strong wind knocked over an 18-wheeler on Interstate 22 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

A Mississippi Department of Transportation camera captured an image of the wreck at 9:03 a.m. 

Overblown 18-wheelr blocking I-22 in north Tupelo

Overblown 18-wheeler blocking Interstate 22 near the U.S. Highway 45 junction in north Tupelo, MS. Photo: MDOTTraffic.

The high wind damaged the roof of an apartment building in Nettleton. The building is along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Storm damage in Nettleton, Mississippi. Date: March 3, 2023.
Storm damage along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Nettleton, MS

Storm damage along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Nettleton, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 3, 2023.
Storm damage along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Nettleton, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 3, 2023.

Storm damage along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Nettleton, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 3, 2023.

Wind also damaged more roofs in Nettleton. WTVA anchor Craig Ford reported from the scene of one such roof.

WTVA anchor Craig Ford reported live from Nettleton, Mississippi, where high winds damaged several roofs there.

Samantha Ann Nichols captured video of high winds whipping the flag pole in her yard in Baldwyn.

Wind also knocked over a large tree next to the football stadium on the Mississippi State campus.

Storm knocked over tree next to football stadium on Mississippi State campus

A storm knocked over a tree next to the football stadium on the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville, Mississippi. Credit: Owen Basselman. Photo Date: March 3, 2023.

A tree fell through the roof of a home in Mooreville. The occupants managed to escape with only scratches.

A tree fell through the roof of a home in Mooreville, Mississippi.

Something similar happened to a home in Itawamba County.

WTVA reporter Garner Montgomery reported live from a damaged home in Itawamba County.

Wind knocked over the frame of a new church being built on County Road 653C north of Tupelo.

Frame of new church knocked over on Lee County Road 653C

Wind knocked over the frame of a church being built north of Tupelo, MS on County Road 653C.
Wind knocked over the frame of a church being built north of Tupelo, MS on County Road 653C.

Wind knocked over the frame of a church being built north of Tupelo, MS on County Road 653C.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

