PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi

...Black Ice and Slippery Conditions Possible Tonight as Moisture
on Roadways Refreezes...
A cold front will sweep through the region tonight resulting in
light snow showers contributing to wet roadways. Temperatures
behind the front will fall into the low to mid 20s. Wet roadways
will likely refreeze forming areas of black ice, mostly likely on
untreated secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. Travelers
should remain alert for rapidly changing road conditions.
Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until late
tomorrow morning.