...Black Ice and Slippery Conditions Possible Tonight as Moisture
on Roadways Refreezes...

A cold front will sweep through the region tonight resulting in
light snow showers contributing to wet roadways. Temperatures
behind the front will fall into the low to mid 20s. Wet roadways
will likely refreeze forming areas of black ice, mostly likely on
untreated secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. Travelers
should remain alert for rapidly changing road conditions.
Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until late
tomorrow morning.

PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi

Snow in Rienzi, Mississippi

Snow in Rienzi, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 26, 2022. Credit: Justin Lauren Wilburn.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi.

Snow on Highway 45 in Alcorn County

Snow on Highway 45 in Alcorn County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 26, 2022. Source: MHP.
Snow and ice on Tallahatchie River in New Albany

Ice on the Tallahatchie River in New Albany, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 26, 2022. Credit: Shane Hogue.
Highway 2 nearing Walnut from NMSCAS Facebook follower Cathy Jell

Highway 2 near Walnut, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 26, 2022. Credit: Cathy Jell via North Mississippi Storm Chasers & Spotters.

Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible.

Snow in Corinth, Mississippi

Snow in Corinth, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 26, 2022. Credit: Rindy Lucken.
Snow in Farmington, Mississippi

Snow in Farmington, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 26, 2022. Credit: Susan Marion.
Snow and ice on Interstate 22 near New Albany

Snow and ice on Interstate 22 near New Albany, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 26, 2022. Credit: Tracy L. Hadley.

Open this link to view the latest WTVA weather forecast.

Open this link to view weather active alerts.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

