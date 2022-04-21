Phone scams reported in Fulton

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said residents have reported a scammer who is trying to get money over the phone.
He said they received word from financial institutions that someone is posing as a police officer trying to get people to buy gift cards to pay fines.
"They're actually spoofing the number of the police department," he said. "So when you look, it does have the department number on there. So people are getting confused about that."
He reminds everyone that the police department would not reach out for personal information and to never give that information out over the phone.
"Be mindful of your personal information. Don't give any information over the phone. If you're ever in doubt, just end the call."
Rogers said if you get a call similar to this, report it straight to the police department.