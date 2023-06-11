Phone scams reported in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Aberdeen Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam targeting the community.
Law enforcement agencies say they are tackling an increasing number of scam cases involving phone calls asking people to contribute money towards Green Dot cards.
Green Dot is the world's largest prepaid debit card company.
Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert is urging people to be cautious of suspicious calls, saying some red flags include the caller asking for money, and if they want the money in the form of prepaid cards.
For those who do receive suspicious calls asking for donations, he recommends checking with the Better Business Bureau or Google to help verify the validity of these businesses.
Chief Shumpert says the department is currently investigating a case involving a 83-year-old woman who was scammed recently.