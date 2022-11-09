Philip Gunn not seeking re-election

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Speaker Philip Gunn is not seeking re-election to the Mississippi House of Representatives.
The Republican from Jackson made the following announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
"It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve as Speaker of the Mississippi House. I am extremely grateful to the people of District 56 who have given me the opportunity to serve them for the last 20 years and to the members of the House who have entrusted the role of Speaker to me for 12 years. I believe we have moved Mississippi in a positive direction, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to another productive session in 2023.
Having said that, I have decided not to seek re-election for House District 56. My service as Speaker coming to an end does not mean I will not be open to future opportunities to serve. I love our state and will always work to make her better. I believe there will be an opportunity for me to serve our state soon and when that time comes, I will be ready."
Gunn is seen as a possible candidate for governor. The election is in 2023.