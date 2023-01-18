Pets recovered from hoarding situation up for adoption in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo-Lee Humane Society is taking care of more than 20 pets recovered from a hoarding situation.
The pets were voluntarily surrendered this week.
Executive Director Paul Shane said 19 small dogs, four puppies and three cats were recovered.
He said the former owner tried her best to treat the animals as best she could.
"There was an elderly person who was essentially spending her Social Security check to feed the dogs and wasn't eating herself and had reached out for help for over a year trying to get support, getting these dogs better living conditions," he explained.
Shane said some of the animals are ready to be adopted and others still need health check-ups.