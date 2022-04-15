Pet of the Week - Cash

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
133 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN EAST ARKANSAS

PHILLIPS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                COAHOMA
DESOTO                ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE
LEE                   MARSHALL              PANOLA
PONTOTOC              PRENTISS              QUITMAN
TATE                  TIPPAH                TISHOMINGO
TUNICA

IN NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI

UNION

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

CHESTER               CROCKETT              DECATUR
HARDEMAN              HARDIN                HENDERSON
MADISON               MCNAIRY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALAMO, ASHLAND, BATESVILLE, BOLIVAR,
BOONEVILLE, CLARKSDALE, CORINTH, DECATURVILLE, FULTON, HELENA,
HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, IUKA, JACKSON, LEXINGTON, MARKS,
NEW ALBANY, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PARSONS, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS,
SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO,
AND WEST HELENA.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In
North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...Through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front
overnight tonight across East Central Arkansas and North
Mississippi. The front will become stalled across Central
Mississippi on Saturday. As a result, training of showers and
thunderstorms north of this front, across this region, will
be possible resulting in heavy rainfall which could result in
flash flooding and river flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Pet of the Week - Cash

  • Updated
  • 0
Pet of the Week - Cash

Cash is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for April 15, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo.

Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100.

Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org.

TLHS is also on Facebook.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you