Person of interest detained following deadly Tupelo shooting

  • Updated
Cheers At Crosstown in Tupelo, MS

Cheers At Crosstown in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 6, 2023.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A person of interest is in custody in connection with Sunday’s deadly shooting in Tupelo.

Police did not identify the individual since the person has apparently not been charged with a crime, only detained.

Tupelo Major Charles McDougald said investigators continue to interview witnesses and more. He also said Police will share more information when appropriate.

The deadly shooting happened early Sunday morning, March 5 in the Crosstown area of North Gloster and Main streets.

Police officers responded that morning to Cheers at Crosstown on North Gloster Street. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died at the hospital.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Montavious Clifton of Tupelo.

Police have yet to announce any formal arrests.

