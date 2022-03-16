- COVID-19:
- Resources & Latest News
- WTVA 9 News
- Download News & Weather Apps
Breaking
Person killed in New Albany accident
- By: Alyssa Martin, Madison Tate, Emily Leonard, Tanya Carter
-
- Updated
- 0
Alyssa Martin
Anchor
Alyssa is from Tupelo, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Tupelo High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Madison Tate
Producer
Madi is from New Albany, Mississippi. She is a graduate of New Albany High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Mississippi.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Emily Leonard
Anchor
Emily is from Lubbock, Texas. She is a graduate of Texas Tech University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Tanya Carter
Anchor
Tanya is originally from The Bronx in New York City. She is a graduate of Hofstra University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.