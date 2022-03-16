 Skip to main content
Person killed in New Albany accident

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash in New Albany. 
 
It happened Wednesday evening on Munsford Drive.
 
Traffic is moving slowly in the area while police work to clear the scene. All westbound lanes are currently blocked.
 
New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said one person is dead.
 
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers are also on the scene working to investigate. 
 

