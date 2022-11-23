People sought in Oktibbeha County for health study

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Researchers are trying to find more than 700 people in Oktibbeha County to participate in a regional study aimed at answering a question facing physicians.
"Since the 1980s, there's been a switchover from those in the rural area living longer to dying sooner from heart attacks and strokes," said University of Mississippi Medical Center physician Dr. Ervin Fox.
Fox says the study funded by the National Institutes of Health will try to find out why that is happening.
Those needed for the study must in the 25-to-64 age range and live in the county for two years.
They will be paid $150, get a one-time exam at a mobile medical clinic coming to OCH Regional Medical Center next month and get follow-up messages in the months after the exam.
You can apply to participate in the study by going to theruralstudy.org.