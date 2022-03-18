People seek public transportation to fight rising gas prices

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It can be a stressful time filling up your gas tank these days with gas prices continue to soar.
Some people revert to public transportation, like the SMART buses in Starkville.
Amy Smith rides the buses every day and has been doing so for years.
With 11 different routes running nearly every day of the week, the buses can take people like Smith just about anywhere in Starkville.
It is free. But it isn’t just the price of gas pushing people to public transit.
According to Executive Director of Transportation Jeremiah Dumas, about 35% of people are without cars in Starkville.
“We know the importance of our service,” he said. “We want to be there for them so that they don’t have to worry about transportation costs.”
With the decrease in COVID-19 cases, combined with rising gas prices, more people are using SMART transit.
Dumas hopes those people continue to use the service, even when gas prices eventually go down.
The buses fuel at the city’s transportation hub and are still running on fuel purchased several weeks ago.
But when the day comes to buy new fuel, Dumas said it’ll cost a pretty penny.