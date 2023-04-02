People of Amory gathered in Frisco Park for city wide church service

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - People of faith gathered in Amory to celebrate Sunday night. Multiple churches sponsored a city wide church service.
Their city was torn apart by a tornado last Friday night. But, the community gathered together for church tonight in Frisco Park.
“To see the community come together in these times right now is it really shows us that I won one we’re in this together,” Drew Warford of First Baptist of Amory said. “We're here to come together as a community to build one another up in times of tragedy. It’s amazing that it takes tragedy to do that, but wow at the experience, that we’re having right now.”
“Just like every voice to be lifted up and worship together all these different churches represented. It shows how awesome of a community that we have too,” J. Seymour of Forward Church said.
People of Amory worshiped and prayed together. They were from different backgrounds and denominations and came together as neighbors. Even Governor Tate Reeves joined them.
“What a huge turn out tonight to bring out people a faith in Amory and Monroe County together to pray and worship. And to recognize that while it’s been a really tough week,” Governor Reeves said. “That God is good and that God is always with us. And so, I came here to give words of encouragement. That’s what I was asked to do, but I promise you I got a lot more out of it then I gave.”
It was a trying week for the citizens of Amory. The challenges brought by the tornado will continue into the coming months. But, Michaela Sanders says tonight made her optimistic for what’s next.
“I mean it’s been a devastating week… such a tiring week for everybody I know physically and emotionally,” Sanders said. “And just leaving after the service you can leave with Hope and leave with encouragement, knowing that we are gonna be okay. With God we can do absolutely everything.”
People showed a lot of emotions in the park Sunday night. But, one of the biggest things folks are leaving with is hope for the future.