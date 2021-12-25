People came together on Christmas in Tupelo to provide food for others

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — People gathered at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo Christmas morning to prepare more than 300 boxes of food for those who may not have been able to get a good meal.
"It's a time to reflect upon what I have and also others who may not have what I have," said volunteer Devonte Senter.
Local pastors partnered with one another for more than 30 years to do this through the group Christians on the Move to Evangelize.
"These people need it, so therefore, we do it," said Bishop Willie Wilson. "And that means a lot to me personally."
Grocery stores and church members donated the items used to feed people.