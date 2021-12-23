People are rushing to get their booster shots and covid-19 test done before getting with family and friends for Christmas

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It has been a busy week for local health care providers because people are rushing to get their booster shots and testing done before getting with family and friends for Christmas.
Physician Assistant Brandi Patton said that the vaccine and the booster provides an extra layer on protection.
"People are getting tested prior to traveling and also prior to being around their family members and it's important for them to do that so they know they are safe when they are in large gathering," Brandi Patton said.
For those wanting to get the booster shot Friday is the last day to do so before it's officially Christmas.
You may have to call your doctor's office or your pharmacy for holiday hours.