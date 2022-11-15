Pedestrian struck Tuesday morning in Monroe County

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in an early Tuesday morning crash in Monroe County.
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened shortly after midnight along Highway 45 near Buchanan Road, which is south of Nettleton.
Beckom said a driver saw a pedestrian walking along the highway and pulled over to see if the pedestrian needed help.
A second vehicle collided with the rear of the first vehicle and then struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in Tupelo. Beckom said the two drivers were not injured.