Pedestrian killed after collision on I-22

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115. For the second
Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 111 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT
this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from noon
to 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115. For the second
Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 111 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT
this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from noon
to 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pedestrian killed after collision on I-22

  • 0
Deadly Crash

MGN

OXFORD, Miss. - A pedestrian is dead after a highway collision early Saturday morning, Aug.13.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said 51-year-old Christopher Maclin of Dallas, GA when he was struck by a truck along Interstate 22.

Around 12:41 a.m. a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 18-year-old Jackson Hudson, hit Maclin as he was walking along I-22 in Union County, according to MHP. Law enforcement said Maclin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement believes Maclin’s truck broke down along the interstate and that is why he was traveling on foot. Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Tags

Recommended for you