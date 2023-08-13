Pedestrian killed after collision on I-22

OXFORD, Miss. - A pedestrian is dead after a highway collision early Saturday morning, Aug.13.
Mississippi Highway Patrol said 51-year-old Christopher Maclin of Dallas, GA when he was struck by a truck along Interstate 22.
Around 12:41 a.m. a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 18-year-old Jackson Hudson, hit Maclin as he was walking along I-22 in Union County, according to MHP. Law enforcement said Maclin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Law enforcement believes Maclin’s truck broke down along the interstate and that is why he was traveling on foot. Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.