Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA)- The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. February 5.

 The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

