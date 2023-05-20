Peace in the Park event brings the Okolona community together

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - At a time when many communities are at odds, Okolona is working to change that. The Youth Against Gang Activity (Y.A.G.A). organization hosted its third Peace in the Park event Saturday to help bring people together.
Elizabeth Jones is the co-founder of peace in the park. It's an annual event to fight against violence in the community and promote mental health.
“This event is important because it’s community building, brings more positive vibes, uplifts the children…elderly and anyone who needs that,” said Jones.
The event included music, mental health speakers, and black-owned businesses to support the folks of okolona.
“We can’t just support within our specific communities in which we live,” said volunteer Nick Bezzel. “We have to reach out and branch out to make sure everybody gets the love and everybody gets the attention that they need. So, we continue to flourish these relationships…these communities to help ‘em grow.”
“We organized peace in the park because that’s exactly what we want and exactly what we need…is peace in our community,” said volunteer Patrick Lumumba. “Being bombarded by so many issues in the black community, we feel it’s necessary that we have these types of events to remind the community that we have organizing efforts to make sure that we get that peace that we’re looking for.”
Jones says it's her faith that encourages her to give back to the community that made her who she is.
“It's what God always wants us to do. Is it to pour ourselves and our time,” said Jones. “it’s our tithing. It’s not always going to the collection plate, it's giving yourself back to the community and the people.”
“It means so much to me because I'm from here. I'm from mississippi. And, this is pretty much a microcosm of what’s going on all over the state in the black community,” explained Lumumba. “So, it means a lot to me because we need to re-correct and redistribute the peace all throughout Mississippi. Not just in Okolona all across the state in other cities that we’ve been in.”