Partially collapsed building in Houston will soon be cleared

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A partially collapsed building will soon be just a memory for folks living in Houston.
Workers are finally clearing the building following a partial collapse back in December, after a side of the building fell, damaging a car and scattering bricks across the roadway.
Local Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship says that was not the first time the building had structural issues.
"It has been an ongoing process. We hated to do it, but it has gotten to be a life-safety hazard," Blankenship said. "It had already fallen a couple of times. It was just unfortunate that we came to this part, but for the life safety of our citizens, we had no other choice."
Workers still need to clear some of the debris from East Washington Street before it can re-open to traffic.