Parkway Elementary gets book vending machine for students

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Motivating elementary school students to hit their reading goals, that's the goal of a new book vending machine at Parkway Elementary School.
"Its so fun to have books and you can keep it forever," said Graham Holland, a first grade student.
"I like the books that's inside of it and I like when it comes down," said Jurnee Graham, a first grade student.
The book vending machine sits in the hall at Parkway.
"Yes, this is just what it looks like, it's a book vending machine. Instead of dispensing snacks, it dispenses books, " said Amanda Warren, a teacher at Parkway.
A group of Parkway teachers came together to write a grant for the book vending machine.
The grant was approved and funded by the Association for Excellence in Education program. It helps Tupelo Public Schools fund innovative learning ideas.
"I like that it has lots of books and it's very easy to get a book," explained Rowan Baker, a first grade student.
Students can visit the book vending machine when they meet certain accelerated reading goals.
A trip to the new machine with a gold coin is an incentive for students to hit their reading goals every 9 weeks.
" I think its cool because all you gotta do is put a token in and you type in a number. Its like the snack machine, but it gives you books, " said Graham Holland.
The book machine was custom built for Parkway and the grant was worth around $6,000.
Teachers say another reason they wanted the machine was to make sure all students have access to books.
" The book fair costs money, a good bit of our students don't have the financial means to get books from the book fair, so we thought this would be a great way to put a book in a child's hand taking finances out of the equation," explained Dawn Verhey, the Media Specialist.
Parkway teachers said other local schools are looking into getting book vending machines on their campus .
The school will refill the machine as the books go home with students.
Several community organizations also step in and help with stocking the machine.