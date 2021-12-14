Parkway educators receive Tupelo Schools' top honors

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) announced the recipients of its top honors on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Parkway Elementary Principal Carmen Gary was named the 2022 Administrator of the Year.
Her coworker Christal Chapman was named the Teacher of the Year.
Chapman, a native of Saltillo, teaches first grade.
“Getting to spend my days in the midst of childhood wonder is the best, most beautiful thing,” Chapman said. “It’s all about the kids.”
Chapman graduated from Blue Mountain College and Nova Southeastern University.
Gary has served as Parkway’s principal for seven years. She is a TPSD graduate and holds degrees from Ole Miss.
“This honor would not be possible without the dedicated staff at Parkway,” Gary said. “They truly have a heart to serve. The students and parents make Parkway a very special place. I am thankful to have the opportunity to be in a profession that I love, which is my true calling. I am honored that my colleagues selected me to represent the district as administrator of the year."
Both educators are eligible to win state recognition, which will be announced in April.
