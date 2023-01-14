 Skip to main content
Park improvements finished in Okolona

  • Updated
OKOLONA, Miss. ( WTVA ) - The improvements at Okolona Mini Park just keep coming.

A new stage on which to host outdoor concerts is completed on Main Street, along with a newly repaired lighted seating area.

Richie Cousin, public works director, says these are "huge improvements" that were made to the park.

" We are famous for our city of Okolona festival," said Cousin. "It is just a great asset to the City of Okolona."

Cousin said concert goers will be able to park their lawn chairs in front of the stage, sit back and enjoy the music.

