Park improvements finished in Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss. ( WTVA ) - The improvements at Okolona Mini Park just keep coming.
A new stage on which to host outdoor concerts is completed on Main Street, along with a newly repaired lighted seating area.
Richie Cousin, public works director, says these are "huge improvements" that were made to the park.
" We are famous for our city of Okolona festival," said Cousin. "It is just a great asset to the City of Okolona."
Cousin said concert goers will be able to park their lawn chairs in front of the stage, sit back and enjoy the music.