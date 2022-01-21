Parents start petition to require masks at Oxford School District

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Some parents in Oxford are concerned about their children's health at school because masks are not required. They have started a petition to make masks mandatory.
Josh Eyler has a 4th grader at Della Davidson Elementary School. He encourages her to wear a mask at school everyday to keep her safe.
"This is a time for safety and a time for caution," said Eyler. "Health is our first priority. Second priority is keeping children in school so they can learn."
Him and several parents are petitioning to add a temporary mask mandate because of rising case numbers. He said so far they have 522 signatures.
"We really want our voices to be heard. The voice of the parents, the voice of the community members for the protection of our children, teachers and the community at large."
Eyler said they have emailed those signatures to the school district in hopes to change their mind. They plan to make the petition a topic of discussion at the school board meeting on Monday.
"They (school district) told us that they are hesitate to a mandate because they do not think it will help," he added.
The Oxford School District has not given WTVA a comment on the petition. As of now, masks are only strongly recommended for the school district.