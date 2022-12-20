Parents pick up Angel Tree gifts in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A lot of children across north Mississippi will have something under their Christmas trees thanks to the Salvation Army.
More than a hundred of those are children of United Furniture workers who lost their jobs in November.
Volunteers met parents on Tuesday outside the Tupelo Furniture Market to hand deliver presents.
"We're just so thankful," Salvation Army Capt. Rob Dolby said. “That's a thousand kids that are not going to have to go back to school after the holidays and not have to worry about what they are going to share about what they got. And that's a big deal. If that's not hope, I don't know what is and we just have to say, ‘thank you.’”
Salvation Army officials ask everyone to continue giving at various red kettle sites until Christmas Eve.