Parents of Verona child arrested for neglect

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of the 5-year-old child who wandered away from his home Thursday morning face child neglect charges.

Amber Lindsey, 32, and Robert Holcomb, 39, both of Tupelo, face child neglect and meth possession charges.

Their son Robert Holcomb Jr. was reported missing shortly before noon on Thursday, July 14. He reportedly wandered away with his two dogs.

Later that night, a tip came in from someone who spotted the child near the Highway 45 and Green Street exit in north Verona.

"That one call was the call that really sparked the results and end-results that we had," the sheriff said during a Friday afternoon news conference.

Ultimately, the boy was found almost 12 hours after he disappeared.

The sheriff said the boy was found lying in a ditch and would not have been visible to motorists. Johnson credited the boy's dogs in the discovery.

During Friday's news conference, the sheriff said the child was often left alone and neglected at home.

The child is in the custody of Child Protective Services.

“This case is personal,” the sheriff said, “When the responsibility lies on your shoulders that a 5-year-old child is missing and you know that child is helpless — that is an enormous weight to carry, and I can’t express my appreciation and thanks to everybody involved that helped get this child safely home.”

