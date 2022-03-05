(TUPELO, Miss.) - Parents in Lee County gathered Saturday morning to discuss local school funding
They said local funding needs to be more equitable for all school across lee county school district.
Parents said some schools aren't getting the money they need.
They said they are asking for what's equitable, meaning what can
they do to bring the schools on the south up to par with the schools on the north.
Vanessa Young has grandchildren that attend Verona.
She said she had no idea some of the things they discussed in the meeting were going on.
"As a parent or a grandparent, you need to know what’s going on in the school system. I didn’t know a lot of this stuff was going on until I started attending these meetings."
They are encouraging more parents to get involved.