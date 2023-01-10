Parents charged with kidnapping own children returned to Mississippi

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents accused of kidnapping their own children are back in Mississippi.
Austin and Chelsey Payne are sitting in the Pontotoc County jail after they were returned last Thursday.
They are accused of taking their three children, whom they do not have legal custody of, from their grandparents in late December.
U.S. Marshals found the family in Missouri.
Prosecutors charged both with three counts of kidnapping.
