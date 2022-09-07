 Skip to main content
Parents arrested in child abuse investigation in Louisville

Kirk Lawson

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of an infant in Louisville were arrested in what police described as the worst case of child abuse they’ve seen.

Megan Boyd was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Kirk Lawson was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said doctors from Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, called him a week ago about burns to an 8-month-old boy.

The child was transported to Vanderbilt’s burn unit in Nashville, Tennessee.

Holdiness said the child had his first skin graft operation on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

