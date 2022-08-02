Parents arrested after child's disappearance face new charges in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents arrested following the disappearance of their child in Lee County face additional charges.
Amber Lindsey and Robert Holcomb are charged with felony child abuse with drug endangerment, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Their 5-year-old son wandered away from their home on July 14. He was found almost 12 hours later after an extensive search by emergency personnel.
A test performed on the child revealed methamphetamine, the sheriff said on Tuesday.
At the time of their arrest, they were charged with child neglect and meth possession.
The sheriff said the child remains in protective custody and the parents remain behind bars awaiting bond hearings.