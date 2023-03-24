 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to over 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri
and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving on east west oriented roadways
could become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Parchman inmate convicted in Monroe County pronounced dead

  • Updated
  • 0
Earnest Williams

Earnest Williams, Source: Mississippi Department of Corrections.

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Parchman inmate.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said jail officials found Earnest Williams unresponsive Friday morning.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the coroner said. A cause of death has not been determined.

Williams, 30, was convicted in Monroe County of methamphetamine possession, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections’ website.

He was sentenced in May 2021 and was scheduled to be released in May 2025.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you