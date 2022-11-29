Parade route posted for the 74th Annual Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Booneville, Baldwyn, Tishomingo State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Ecru, Tishomingo, Wheeler, Pratts Friendship, Blair, Burton, New Harmony, Sherman, Marietta, Blue Springs, Paden, Frankstown, Chapelville, Geeville and Hobo Station. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&