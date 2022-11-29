 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Booneville, Baldwyn, Tishomingo State Park, Saltillo,
Guntown, Ecru, Tishomingo, Wheeler, Pratts Friendship, Blair,
Burton, New Harmony, Sherman, Marietta, Blue Springs, Paden,
Frankstown, Chapelville, Geeville and Hobo Station.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Parade route posted for the 74th Annual Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade

ParadeRoute2022

2022 Tupelo Christmas Parade Route

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo has posted several road closures ahead of the 74th Annual Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade this Friday, December 2nd.

The parade is set for 6-8 p.m.

The street closures will begin at 4:00 pm on Friday,

They include:

• West Main Street

• Jefferson Street

• Front Street

• Spring Street

• Broadway Street

• Green Street

• Church Street

• Madison Street

• Robins Street

• Commerce Street

Organizers ask all drivers to avoid the route until all barricades are taken down.

The Parade begins at the intersection of Front Street and Main Street. It moves West on Main Street to Robins Street, North on Robins Street to Jefferson Street, then East on Jefferson Street to the Cadence Bank Arena.

The Elvis Presley Birthplace Board of Directors will be this year's Grand Marshals.

