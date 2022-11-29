Parade route posted for the 74th Annual Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo has posted several road closures ahead of the 74th Annual Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade this Friday, December 2nd.
The parade is set for 6-8 p.m.
The street closures will begin at 4:00 pm on Friday,
They include:
• West Main Street
• Jefferson Street
• Front Street
• Spring Street
• Broadway Street
• Green Street
• Church Street
• Madison Street
• Robins Street
• Commerce Street
Organizers ask all drivers to avoid the route until all barricades are taken down.
The Parade begins at the intersection of Front Street and Main Street. It moves West on Main Street to Robins Street, North on Robins Street to Jefferson Street, then East on Jefferson Street to the Cadence Bank Arena.
The Elvis Presley Birthplace Board of Directors will be this year's Grand Marshals.