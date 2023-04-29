Oxford woman arrested following deadly hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - An Oxford woman is facing felony charges after police say she was involved in a deadly hit-and-run.
On Thursday, the Oxford Police Department, Oxford Fire Department, and EMS responded to a call on West Jackson Ave. and Fraternity row regarding a crash involving a pedestrian.
Paramedics arrived at the scene giving life-saving measures to 19-year-old Andrew Tyler Mitchell, who later died of his injuries.
The vehicle that struck Mitchell fled the scene, but witnesses were able to describe it to officers.
Investigators arrested 25-year-old Cameron Neal Riser on Friday afternoon after locating her vehicle.
Riser was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death.
A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued her a $50,000 bond.